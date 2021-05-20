Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $548.60 Million

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report $548.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.80 million and the highest is $551.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $529.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

Shares of NDSN stock remained flat at $$198.98 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average of $199.52. Nordson has a 52 week low of $172.22 and a 52 week high of $223.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

