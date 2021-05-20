Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of JWN opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

