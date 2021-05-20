Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (up previously from $0.80) on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $297.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

