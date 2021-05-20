Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NOVT stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.29. 86,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

