Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

NUS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NUS stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $32,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,074 shares of company stock worth $1,518,765. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

