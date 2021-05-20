Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at SVB Leerink

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.14.

NUAN stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

