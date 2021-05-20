Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.14.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $52.87 on Monday. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

