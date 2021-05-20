NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.14 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 271,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,444. NuCana has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $146.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Get NuCana alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.