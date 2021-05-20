NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). NuCana also posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NuCana by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $144.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

