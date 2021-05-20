Nuggets (NUG) Market Capitalization Hits $2.33 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $3,156.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00415114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00218304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.15 or 0.01000597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

