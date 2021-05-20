Numis Securities Downgrades accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) to Add

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACSO. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

ACSO stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 669.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 495.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The stock has a market cap of £269.96 million and a P/E ratio of -10.90.

In related news, insider Bill Russell acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

