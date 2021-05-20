Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark (LON:BMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:BMK opened at GBX 62.75 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.52 million and a PE ratio of -14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.92. Benchmark has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

In related news, insider Yngve Myhre purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £88,500 ($115,625.82).

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

