NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Holdings Decreased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 48,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.