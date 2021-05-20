NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong Sells 2,500 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVEE opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 424.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,344,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $5,070,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

