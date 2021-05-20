O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,124 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $310.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.45. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

