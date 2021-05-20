O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 110,496 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

