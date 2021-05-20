O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,417 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $6,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $779,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 220.9% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 447,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after acquiring an additional 307,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.