Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,812. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.54.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,257,196.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares in the company, valued at $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,368 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,242 in the last three months. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.