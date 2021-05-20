Oakley Capital Investments’ (OCI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON OCI traded down GBX 5.25 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 323.75 ($4.23). The company had a trading volume of 98,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,555. The company has a market capitalization of £584.69 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 287.56.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

