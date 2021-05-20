Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.93.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,226. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

