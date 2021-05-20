Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.35

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.35 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 64.26 ($0.84). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 2,288,217 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.35. The firm has a market cap of £121.42 million and a PE ratio of -15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

In other Omega Diagnostics Group news, insider Bill Rhodes purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.