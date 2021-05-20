ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.680-3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE OGS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.03. 164,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.10%.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.38.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

