ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $76.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

