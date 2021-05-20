OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at KeyCorp

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of OCFT stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $13,509,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,129,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

