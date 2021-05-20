OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $24.51

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.51, but opened at $25.50. OneSpan shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 185 shares.

Several analysts have commented on OSPN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.90, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OneSpan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 196,931 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

