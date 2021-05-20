Onex (TSE:ONEX) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ONEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Onex from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$86.00 on Monday. Onex has a 12-month low of C$56.12 and a 12-month high of C$88.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

