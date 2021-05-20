Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

OPRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Opera alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $4,097,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.