Oppenheimer Cuts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $135.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.88.

ADS stock opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 462,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,574,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 177,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

