Oppenheimer Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $51.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,010,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,288,000 after buying an additional 82,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after buying an additional 452,991 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after buying an additional 921,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

