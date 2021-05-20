Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Down 2.4%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. 24,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 213,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

Several research firms recently commented on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Opsens to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Opsens in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.75 million and a P/E ratio of 137.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

