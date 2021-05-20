Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.04. 73,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,546,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

