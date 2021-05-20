Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OBNK. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

