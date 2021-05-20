Origin Bancorp (OBNK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

5/17/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.50.

5/11/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.50.

5/10/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/16/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

4/15/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

4/9/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

4/8/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

4/1/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

3/24/2021 – Origin Bancorp had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

3/23/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.96. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

