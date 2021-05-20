Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.68 and last traded at $77.39. 26,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,687,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,629,325. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

