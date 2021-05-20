Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.06 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $726.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,718,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

