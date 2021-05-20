Oxygen Price Reaches $2.36 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00005820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $141.07 million and $3.38 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,776,244 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

