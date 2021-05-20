PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Up 6.4%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $45.87. Approximately 29,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,149,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 234,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

