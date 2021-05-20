Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.97-5.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.51 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.38.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.