Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

PAAS opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,510,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

