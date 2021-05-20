Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.63.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.