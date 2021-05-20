Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Hits $33.27 on Top Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 72.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $33.27 or 0.00079974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 88.7% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and $3.74 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01169550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.19 or 0.09802652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

