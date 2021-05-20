Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 231 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.06 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

