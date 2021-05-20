Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 414 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $232.70 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

