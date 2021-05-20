Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,080 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in American Express were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in American Express by 12.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 417,055 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $58,988,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $154.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day moving average of $131.26. American Express has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.