Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 11,672 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

