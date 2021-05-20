Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 3,600 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

