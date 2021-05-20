Papp L Roy & Associates Takes $345,000 Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,692,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at about $16,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Quidel by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 683.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,220,705. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $117.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

