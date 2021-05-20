Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Parex Resources (NYSE:PXT) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parex Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

