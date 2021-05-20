Parnassus Investments CA Buys Shares of 314,412 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,957,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Biogen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $8.36 on Thursday, hitting $290.11. 7,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.84. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

