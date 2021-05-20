Parnassus Investments CA Has $148.07 Million Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Parnassus Investments CA reduced its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,971,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,128,041 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in The Gap were worth $148,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $97,396.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,962,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 267,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,861,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

